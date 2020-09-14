Dillian Whyte has revealed his rematch with Alexander Povetkin will be announced tomorrow, with the clash set to be confirmed for November in the UK.

The two heavyweights faced off at promoter Eddie Hearn’s ‘Fight Camp’ in Essex last month as the Russian came out on top with a devastating left uppercut knockout in the fifth round.

Whyte had been dominating up until the time of the stoppage having dropped Povetkin twice in the previous round.

And the 32 year-old told his social media followers on Monday that he is focused on stepping straight back in with the man who stopped him just three weeks ago.

He tweeted: "Fight news drops tomorrow walking straight back into the fire I want all the smoke let’s go baby @eddiehearn @matchroomboxing @skysportsboxing #WHYTEVPOVETKIN2 #ANYONECANGETIT #TBS #MAXIMUMVIOLENCE."

The Povetkin defeat was Whyte’s first since losing to Anthony Joshua in December 2015, ending a run of 11 straight victories for The Body Snatcher.

It also meant Whyte lost his mandatory position to Tyson Fury’s WBC title, a spot he had worked more than three years to earn.

Speaking about Povetkin’s team in relation to the rematch, Whyte’s promoter Hearn told iFL TV: "There's not many in boxing that honour contracts and honour obligations and their word.

"Andrey Ryabinksiy, Vadim Kornilov and World of Boxing, even if we didn't have a contract, and we had a shake of the hand or an agreement, they would still do it.

"These are proper, proper people. They don't want to wait till February/March so we will go November 14, or November 21."

It is not yet known whether a crowd will be in attendance for the fight as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK has begun to rise again, putting in doubt when fans will be able to return to live sporting events.