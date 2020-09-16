Dillian Whyte is confident he will knock Alexander Povetkin out in their heavyweight rematch on November 21.

The pair will do battle once again after the Russian sensationally knocked Whyte out in the fifth round of their fight on August 22 in Essex.

No venue has yet been confirmed for the heavyweight rematch - (Copyright Twitter: @EddieHearn)

Whyte was dominating the fight up until the knockout as he had dropped Povetkin twice in the fourth round.

And the Brit is eager to avenge his demons later this year by beating the 2004 Olympic gold medallist at the second time of asking.

"I'm over the moon to have the rematch," Whyte told The Sun.

"As soon as I got out of the ring, I was looking for confirmation that the fight would be on. I can't wait to get back in the ring and get back what is rightfully mine.

"I'm looking to do what I said I would the first time and that's beat Alexander Povetkin.

"There won't be any major adjustments but I just need to be more switched on and not get distracted. He was able to use his experience against me.

"I'm coming to win and knock him out. I'm coming to even the score and the only way to do that is by knocking him out."

Povetkin’s victory last month saw him take Whyte’s mandatory slot for Tyson Fury’s WBC belt, a position that will be on the line again in the rematch.

It is not yet known whether or not fans will be able to attend the show as live event organisers continue to wait on government regulations.