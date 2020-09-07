Deontay Wilder was suffering with a bicep injury before his defeat to Tyson Fury back in February, according to the American’s sparring partner Junior Fa.

The Bronze Bomber was helped out by the New Zealand heavyweight ahead of his rematch with Fury, a fight he ended up losing in emphatic fashion as the Brit went on the front foot and stopped him inside seven rounds.

Fa was one of Wilder's sparring partners in camp before the Fury fight - (Copyright Instagram: @juniorfaboxer)

And while Fa remained confident Wilder could win heading into the clash, he also insists the Alabama fighter had a problem with his arm.

"I was very shocked [by the Wilder defeat]. The lead up and the training was actually really good. Deontay was looking great," he told Sky Sports.

"I think he did hurt himself towards the end of camp, which I don't think would have played too much into the fight, but then I don't really know the extent of the damage of the injury that he sustained.

"What I do know [is] that he did get injured, but I was very surprised by Fury's game plan. As soon as the fight started, and I saw Fury not really taking a backward step, trying to push Wilder to the ropes, I was thinking 'Oh man, this is going to be a hard night for Wilder.'

"Fury just basically did what he said he was going to do, which was stop the biggest puncher in the world. That was a very, very good performance from him."

"Yes, the bicep injury. I don't know the extent of the damage, but he did hurt it, yeah."

Since his defeat, Wilder has had surgery on his bicep as he prepares for a third fight with WBC champion Fury.

The original excuse Wilder made after the loss to Fury was that his 40-pound ring walk costume had led to his legs feeling weak in the ring.

If Fury beats Wilder for a second time, it is expected that he will take on Anthony Joshua next year in an all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight.