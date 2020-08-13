Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier believes the winner of his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic on Saturday night will be considered the division’s greatest of all-time.

Cormier knocked out his fellow American rival in the first round at UFC 226 back in July 2018 to become heavyweight champion.

Cormier-Miocic III is one of the biggest fights of the year - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images )

But Miocic got his revenge in August last year as he stopped Cormier in the fourth round at UFC 241.

And now the trilogy bout will see one man come out on top in their long-running rivalry, with the 41-year-old challenger also feeling the winner will be crowned the greatest heavyweight ever.

"There is one last thing to do, and that's win back the UFC heavyweight championship from Stipe Miocic on Saturday. It just means everything to me," he told ESPN.

"The fight, the rivalry, the trilogy, it's crazy for a guy who has been in so many big things like this to have a fight like this one at the tail end of his career. This fight allows me to have a chance to go out on top, a chance to be the champion again.

"I believe this fight is to crown the best heavyweight fighter of all time.

"But I do believe that any time they make a short list of guys they consider the greatest fighters of all time, I have to be in the conversation. That's all you can really hope for -- that your accomplishments stand tall next to anybody's.

"It's all on the line here. If Stipe wins, he's the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time.If I win, I'm the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. These kinds of fights don't happen very often.

"It's a massive deal. It's exactly where I want to be."

Cormier v Miocic will be live on BT Sport 1 from 3am on Sunday morning for UK fight fans.

For US fans, the show is available to watch on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $64.99.