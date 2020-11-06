World time trial champion Filippo Ganna tests positive for coronavirus
World time trial champion Filippo Ganna has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 24-year-old Italian, who has been in sensational form since cycling returned amid the coronavirus pandemic, initially tested negative on Tuesday.
But the Ineos Grenadiers rider then began feeling discomfort on Wednesday and so self-isolated in his room before taking another test on Thursday which came back positive, according to ANSA.
The positive result means Ganna returns home and will not be able to compete in the 2020 UEC Track European Championships in Bulgaria between November 11-15.
"All the swabs made to the other members of the national team were negative," ANSA reported Federciclismo (Italian Cycling Federation) as saying.
"Further checks will be carried out over the next few days, right up until the day before the team's departure to the European Championships on Sunday."
Ganna is coming off the back of a breathtaking performance at the world championships where he won the time trial by 27 seconds from Wout van Aert.
He then went to the Giro d’Italia less than one week later and proceeded to win four stages.
Ganna also helped Ineos teammate Tao Geoghegen Hart clinch the overall title in Italy after original leader Geraint Thomas had crashed out earlier in the race.