Tour de France champion Pogacar’s ‘season over’ as team announce he will not line up for Belgian classics
Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar has brought to an end his 2020 season after a sensational breakthrough campaign.
The 22-year-old Slovenian sensationally won the three-week stage race last month after destroying his fellow countryman Primoz Roglic in the final individual time trial.
He then followed that up with 33rd in the men’s elite road race at the World Championships and then took ninth in La Fleche Wallone.
His final race of the season could have ended with victory in Liege-Bastogne-Liege but he was beaten in the sprint by Julian Alaphilippe, Roglic and Mark Hirschi.
Pogacar was eventually promoted to third after Alaphilippe was disqualified for a dangerous manoeuvre in the sprint, handing Roglic the title.
The Tour champion was expected to take on the Tour of Flanders next weekend in a bid to show he can compete with the very best cobblestone riders in the world.
But his team have now confirmed he will not ride for the rest of the season.
"After a few busy weeks, he'll now take a rest period," the youngster’s outfit UAE Team Emirates told Sporza on Tuesday.
"Tadej has had a busy period since the Tour, with the World Championships and the Ardennes Classics, and so his season is over."
Heading into the Belgian Classics season, all eyes will be on the supremely talented Wout van Aert as he bids to continue his dominance since the sport’s return from the coronavirus pandemic.