All 684 coronavirus tests carried out on the first rest day of the Vuelta Espana have returned negative results.

The 18-stage race, which is currently six stages in, is the first Grand Tour to return no positive tests on the first rest day after staff members were forced to leave the Tour de France and riders were made to abandon the Giro d’Italia.

A statement from cycling’s governing body the UCI read: "In accordance with La Vuelta 20’s health protocol, developed in the framework of the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) rules for the return of the road cycling season in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire 'race bubble' was tested during the first rest day.

"After having been tested preceding the official start in Irun as well as upon their arrival on La Vuelta as a part of the 'race bubble', riders and staff involved in the race were tested a third time during the first rest day. The objective of the screening campaign is to guarantee the health of the race for the riders and accredited personnel in the face of the novel coronavirus.

"Overall, each of the 684 tests carried out returned negative results.

"The organisers of La Vuelta and the UCI would like to thank all of the teams and riders for their collaboration and for the vigilance that they have shown and will continue to show up until the finish in Madrid."

Team Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz currently leads the general classification heading into stage seven, 18 seconds ahead of British rider Hugh Carthy.