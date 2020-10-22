Legendary British cyclist Mark Cavendish has revealed he plans to continue racing for a ‘few more seasons’, despite hinting at retirement earlier this month.

Many believed the 35-year-old was planning to call time on his career after he gave an emotional interview following Gent-Wevelgem where he said it could have been his final ever race.

Cavendish is regarded as one of the best sprinters of all time - (Copyright PA Images)

But just three days later the Manx Missile lined up for the start of Scheldeprijs and has carried on racing since in the Tour of Flanders and Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne.

And Cavendish, who is the most successful sprinter in Tour de France history with 30 stage victories, has spoken about just how much he has enjoyed being on his bike during recent races.

"With all these Belgian races I've had my best racing month for a long time," he told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

"Man, this is real cycling - as I learned it on the Isle of Man. Without power meters, but a lot of explosiveness.

"I hope to do that for a few more seasons. I first wanted to wait for the end of this season before thinking about the future."

As well as his Tour de France exploits - which include winning the green jersey for best sprinter - Cavendish also became the first Brit since Tom Simpson in 1965 to win the world road race title when he claimed the rainbow jersey in 2011.

Other accolades include 15 Giro d’Italia stage victories, two Vuelta Espana wins and the Milan-San Remo classic.

On the track, he is also a two-time Madison world champion and Olympic silver medallist in the omnium.