Irish rider Martin ‘really excited’ to welcome four-time Tour de France winner Froome to Israel Start-Up Nation
Irish cyclist Dan Martin ‘cannot wait’ to team up with four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome at the Israel Start-Up Nation team next season.
Froome, 35, will depart Team Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the 2020 campaign, bringing to an end a decade with the British-based outfit.
And Martin, who currently sits third in the Vuelta Espana after the first week of racing, is thrilled to be linking up with the seven-time Grand Tour winner.
Speaking at a press conference on the first rest day of the Vuelta Espana on Monday, he said: "I can't wait to actually race on the same team with (Chris Froome). He's a real presence and will inspire everybody.
"The team is going to step up another level next year. It's been on such a steep learning curve so far, from a small Continental team to now a WorldTour team.
"Now, with signing the best rider of this generation, I feel like it's really exciting to be a part of that."
Froome will be aiming for his fifth Tour victory in 2021 as he continues his rode back to form following the high-speed crash he suffered during a warm-up ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in June 2019.
Meanwhile, Martin has a number of huge wins himself including two Tour de France stage wins, two Vuelta Espana stage victories, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia.