Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegen Hart reveals ambition to win both Tour de France and Vuelta Espana
Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegen Hart has expressed his desire to go on and win the Tour de France and Vuelta Espana following his shock Grand Tour victory this season.
The 25-year-old Brit, who came from nowhere to win the Giro back in October, rides for Team Ineos Grenadiers who have a number of top Grand Tour riders including Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz.
But Geoghegen Hart, who initially went to the Giro as a support rider for Thomas before he crashed out in the first week, now hopes to build on his breakout success in Italy with more major wins.
When asked whether he has aspirations to win the Tour de France or Vuelta Espana, he told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Of course, that's my dream.
"I think to win the Giro as your first Grand Tour is amazing, really – especially this year, with everything that's happened and how difficult it's been for everyone.
"But definitely – that's the objective. I hope I'm going to have another 10 years or more of my career, and the plan is to fight every year for those races.
"And also for the Giro, of course. I've always loved racing in Italy, and I'm looking forward to hopefully having a more regular season next year."
Geoghegen Hart was Ineos’ only Grand Tour winner in 2020 after Bernal abandoned the Tour and Carapaz finished second in the Vuelta behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic.
Meanwhile, seven-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome has departed Ineos after ten years with the team as he joins up with Israel Start-Up Nation in a bid to clinch a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title.