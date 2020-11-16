Britain’s latest Grand Tour-winning cyclist Tao Geoghegen Hart has revealed he has been forced to buy his brother a car after betting against himself to clinch victory at the Giro d’Italia.

The Essex-born rider triumphed in Milan after a brilliant individual time trial on the final stage to pip Jai Hindley to the overall win.

And now Geoghegen Hart has opened up about how his brother had predicted his victory a matter of days earlier, a bet which has cost him a considerable sum of money.

Speaking at the Pinarello store in London this week where he was presented with a commemorative pink bike to match his Giro winners jersey, he said: "Have you heard about the bet I made with my other brother? It’s cost me a car, winning the Giro.

"Stage 15 I bet him that 'there’s no chance I’m going to win this, don’t be ridiculous, I’ll buy you a new car if I win'. And yeah."

And now Geoghegen Hart has taken to social media to show he has honoured the bet with his brother.

Alongside the image of the two of them and the new car, he said: "Score settled. Don’t gamble kids... and don’t bet against yourself either."

Geoghegen Hart went to the Giro as a support rider for team leader and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

But when Thomas crashed out in the opening week, Geoghegen took up the mantle for Team Ineos Grenadiers and went on to win the three-week race by just 39 seconds from Australian Hindley.

He is the fourth British Grand Tour winner the Sky/Ineos team have produced in a decade after Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Thomas.