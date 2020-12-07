Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder on training ride
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has dislocated his shoulder while on a training ride during the off-season.
The 34-year-old Welshman, who crashed out of the Giro d’Italia with a fractured pelvis back in October, shared the x-ray with his social media followers on Sunday.
Speaking on Instagram, he said: "Not the Sunday I was expecting... Crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder.
"It’s back in now, after a rather painful 2hrs, but no fractures. So all good to get on the turbo tomorrow."
Thomas was not selected for the Tour de France by Team Ineos Grenadiers and instead focused on the Giro.
But after hitting the tarmac badly before stage three when he rode over a bidon (water bottle), his hopes of victory were quickly ended.
And the Brit ended his season after the disappointment of the Giro as he looked ahead to the 2021 campaign.
Teammate Tao Geoghegen Hart went on to win the Giro as he became the surprise package of the three-week stage race.
The dislocated shoulder comes just weeks into the off-season, with next year’s cycling campaign not properly kicking into gear until February.