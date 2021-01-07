Froome ‘on right track’ to become ‘old Chris again’ ahead of 2021 season
Chris Froome is returning to the sort of strength which saw him win four Tour de France titles, according to his new director sportif Rik Verbrugghe.
The 35-year-old joined Israel Start-Up Nation for the 2021 season after ten supremely successful years with Team Sky/Ineos which saw him become the most successful Grand Tour rider of his generation.
And as he sets his sights firmly on a record-equaling seventh Tour triumph this year, Verbrugghe is happy with what he has seen from Froome in training over the winter break.
"The centre in Santa Monica is so good that we chose to keep him there for another month instead of coming to training camp in Girona. Chris is on the right track to become the 'old' Chris again," he told Het Nieuwsblad.
"On Tuesday I had a Zoom meeting with Froome, our head of coaching Paulo Saldinha, and general manager Kjell Carlström. He's getting stronger again.
"Saldinha flew from Canada to see Chris at work and also testified. His rehabilitation is going well and he's able to regain as much strength in his right leg as his left."
Froome did not ride the 2020 Tour but took part in the Vuelta Espana at the end of the season, albeit without competing in the general classification as he finished down in 98th place.
Last year’s Tour was won by 21-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, a victory which ended Team Ineos’ run of five straight victories at the race.