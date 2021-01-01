Egan Bernal targeting 2021 Tour de France after disappointing year
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal has revealed he is targeting the Tour de France as his main goal for the 2021 season.
The 23 year-old, who rides for Team Ineos Grenadiers, won the Tour in 2019 but was forced to abandon this year’s race after stage 16 due to a back problem.
He was subsequently diagnosed with the spinal condition scoliosis and is currently recovering in a bid to be fully fit for the start of the new season.
"I'll have to train very hard. The truth is I'm preparing for the Tour de France, which is the most important race in the world," he told Noticias Caracol.
"My first race should come at the Colombian national championships, which I think will still take place in February."
Team Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky) failed to win the Tour this year for the first time since 2014 as 21-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar won the race.
Bernal joined a quartet of Ineos/Sky riders who have won the Tour when he claimed victory in 2019, joining Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.
Britain’s Tao Geoghegen Hart became the latest Ineos rider to win a Grand Tour in October when he stunned the cycling world by winning the Giro d’Italia after leader Geraint Thomas crashed out in the first week.