Egan Bernal brings 2020 season to a end as he opts not to compete in Vuelta Espana
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal has reportedly brought an end to his season after a disappointing year of racing.
The 23 year-old, who arrived in France in August hoping to defend his Tour title, abandoned the race after stage 16 when he was more than 19 minutes down on the race lead.
And now, less than a month after his poor showing at the biggest race of the year, Cycling News have revealed the Colombian has decided to finish his season.
Following the Tour de France, some thought Bernal may choose to ride the final Grand Tour of 2020 - the re-scheduled Vuelta Espana - which gets underway on October 20.
But Ineos Grenadiers are set to move ahead with Chris Froome and Richard Carapaz as their team leaders.
After Bernal’s failure at the Tour, Geraint Thomas suffered horrendous luck at the Giro d’Italia earlier this week when he hit a water bottle before the official start of stage three.
He then pulled out of the race the following morning after scans showed he had sustained a fractured pelvis.
It leaves Ineos in a rare position whereby if they do not win the Vuelta it will mark the first year since 2014 where they have not won any of the three Grand Tours.
Bernal, Thomas and Froome had shared each of the last five Tour de France titles between them leading into the 2020 campaign.
But the decision to leave Thomas and Froome out of this year’s team proved costly when Bernal abandoned the race.