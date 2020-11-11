Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen has been issued a nine-month ban after causing a high-speed crash at the Tour of Poland which left Fabio Jakobsen in a coma.

The 27-year-old deviated from his line during a sprint finish on August 5 which led to Jakobsen colliding with the barriers and sustaining serious facial injuries.

Jakobsen spent a week in intensive care after the serious high-speed crash (Imago/PA Images)

The ban means he will not be able to compete until May 7 of next year.

The full statement from the UCI read: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that its Disciplinary Commission has rendered its decision in relation to the incident involving the Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen at the first stage of the Tour de Pologne on 5 August 2020.

"The UCI referred the case against the rider, who acknowledged that he deviated from his line and committed a violation of the UCI Regulations.

"The rider collaborated with the investigation and accepted to serve a period of suspension until 7 May 2021, corresponding to a period of 9 months from the date of the incident. The rider also accepted to take part in a number of events to the benefit of the cycling community.

"The UCI emphasises the importance of acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and consistent manner as well as continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety."

Jakobsen has had two operations since the crash which have helped to reconstruct his face and jaw.

He is expected to return to cycling, but will still have to undergo more surgery next year.

Meanwhile Groenewegen, who broke his collarbone in the crash, was suspended by his Jumbo-Visma team pending the UCI’s ruling.

This meant he was forced to miss a lot of the season as the coronavirus pandemic led to most of the cycling calendar being condensed into a packed schedule between August and October.