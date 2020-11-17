Chris Froome could share Tour de France leadership with Dan Martin, says team boss
Chris Froome could share leadership duties with Dan Martin for new team Israel Start-Up Nation at the Tour de France next year.
The 35 year-old, who won the Tour four times between 2013 and 2017, has moved from Team Ineos Grenadiers as he looks to secure a record-equaling fifth victory next summer.
But as he continues his recovery from the high-speed crash which left him with life-threatening injuries 18 months ago, Israel Start-Up Nation boss Kjell Carlstrom has revealed it may be wise to head to the three-week stage race with dual leadership.
"Everything has to go well but that's the idea that Chris would be our Tour de France leader but at the same time Dan showed great maturity," he told the Cyclingnews podcast.
"Some teams have three potential leaders at the Tour so it wouldn't be bad to have at least two potential guys to fight for the podium. It's a good tactic."
Irish rider Martin’s best performance at the Tour came back in 2017 when he finished sixth Quick-Step.
But his best Grand Tour finish came earlier this month when he narrowly missed out on the podium at the Vuelta Espana, reaching Madrid in an impressive fourth place.
Meanwhile, Froome finished the Vuelta in 98th position, more than three and a half hours down on race winner Primoz Roglic.
The Kenyan-born Brit will likely have to contend with a number of former Ineos Grenadiers teammates at the Tour including Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegen Hart.