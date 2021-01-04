Cristiano Ronaldo hits 250million Instagram followers – Monday’s sporting social

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 250million followers on Instagram (Marco Alpozzi/AP)
By Dylan Terry
18:06pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty successful on the field…

…and off it!

Happy birthday!

Toby Alderweireld has a goal for 2021.

Cricket

What to do when you’re in quarantine?

NBA

Stephen Curry had himself a night.

And celebrated in unusual fashion…

NFL

The Eagles don’t seem too fussed their defeat dashed New York Giants’ play-off hopes.

Tom Brady is ready for another run at the play-offs.

Golf

Justin Rose went out to catch his dinner.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying a spectacular winter break.

Boxing

Frank Bruno paid tribute to the late Gerry Marsden.

