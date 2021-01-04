Cristiano Ronaldo hits 250million Instagram followers – Monday’s sporting social
18:06pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty successful on the field…
…and off it!
Happy birthday!
Toby Alderweireld has a goal for 2021.
Cricket
What to do when you’re in quarantine?
NBA
Stephen Curry had himself a night.
And celebrated in unusual fashion…
NFL
The Eagles don’t seem too fussed their defeat dashed New York Giants’ play-off hopes.
Tom Brady is ready for another run at the play-offs.
Golf
Justin Rose went out to catch his dinner.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was enjoying a spectacular winter break.
Boxing
Frank Bruno paid tribute to the late Gerry Marsden.