Former England and Surrey bowler Robin Jackman dies aged 75

Former England and Surrey bowler Robin Jackman has died at the age of 75.

Jackman played in four Tests and 15 one day internationals for his country, while he took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career that spanned between 1966 and 1982.

Following his retirement he became a successful commentator in South Africa, where he lived with his wife Yvonne.

Jackman’s former Surrey team-mate John Edrich had earlier passed away aged 83 and the county’s chairman Ricard Thompson paid tribute to another of the club’s greats.

Thompson told the county’s website: “With the news of losing one Surrey great in John Edrich and now 24hrs later to have Jackers taken from us too soon is a huge blow to the club.

“Robin was a genuine Surrey great. Winning a County Championship, being a Wisden Cricketer of the Year and taking over 1400 first-class wickets puts him in a very special category.

Robin Jackman kisses daughter Debbie and Leigh goodbye at Heathrow Airport before he leaves for the West Indies (PA Archive)

“It was always great to see him at The Oval and he was never short of a great story.

“Robin Jackman will not be forgotten by those who were lucky enough to know him and watch him wear the Brown Cap with such pride and great distinction.”

A statement from the ICC read: “We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75.

“The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: “Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing… Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’. RIP Rob”.

Jackman made his one-day debut for England in 1974 but had to wait until 1981 for his Test bow, which came during an England tour of the West Indies where his presence caused controversy.

The Guyanese government revoked his visa due to his regular winters spent playing cricket in apartheid South Africa, and the incident led to the second Test being cancelled.

But he was eventually given the go-ahead to play in the next Test in Bridgetown, where he took five wickets in an England loss.

He made three further England Test appearances, the last coming in a three-wicket win against Pakistan at Headingley in 1982. He ended his Test career with 14 wickets at 31.78.

Jackman played a part in Surrey’s 1971 County Championship victory, although he did not play in the deciding match, while he was key to the club’s NatWest Trophy success in 1982 – taking two wickets in the final having taken six for 22 in a quarter-final win.

His broadcast career made his voice a familiar one around the world, especially in South Africa, whose Test players AB de Villiers and Ashwell Prince were among those to pay tribute on social media to a man they knew as ‘Jackers’.