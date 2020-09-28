Conor McGregor has ‘agreed’ to fight Manny Pacquiao at the beginning of next year, according to his trainer John Kavanagh.

The 32-year-old Irishman retired from MMA back in June but is now due to make his return to combat sports in a boxing ring against the Filipino legend.

Pacquiao remains one of the biggest names in boxing at the age of 41 - (Copyright UPI/PA Images)

Kavanagh has revealed that although there is still a great deal to work out before it can be announced, the Pacquiao bout looks set to take place.

“I do know it's in the works," he told Boxing Productions TV.

"I believe both boxers have agreed fundamentally, behind the scenes there are a lot of terms and conditions and legal teams and managers to work out the fine details but I believe it will happen.

"I think it might be early next year but the wheels are in the motion and it looks like I'll be coaching boxing again.

"I'll play a part but it will be mostly Owen and Phil Sutcliffe, Conor's long-time boxing coach from Crumlin Boxing. The bulk of the work will be done with those guys but I always have a hand in there."

McGregor’s only pro boxing fight came against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 when he was stopped in the tenth round.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao has had more than 70 professional bouts and is an eight-weight world champion.

At the age of 41, the Filipino is still holding a version of the welterweight world title although he has not boxed since July 2019.

On Sunday, McGregor took to Twitter to hit back at UFC president Dana White after he slammed the Irishman for calling out 38-year-old Diego Sanchez.

And McGregor also claimed White was involved in the deal to secure the Pacquiao fight, despite the UFC boss having denied any knowledge of it.

He said: "Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

"Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying."