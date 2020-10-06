UFC fighter Conor McGregor has called on people to continue to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic in order to prevent another strict lockdown.

The 32-year-old Irishman has seen the number of new cases in his country rise from less than 100 a month ago to as many as 600 on Saturday.

McGregor's last high-profile public appearance came at the Tour de France at the end of August - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

As a result, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told his citizens on Monday to ‘act now to avoid lockdown’, a message McGregor has supported as the country looks to avoid Level 5 measures.

Speaking on Twitter, The Notorious One said: "Level 3. A thoughtful decision factoring in all elements of what this pandemic brings to society. Also a highly risky one. I appreciate being given this chance however. Here in front of us now we have a real opportunity to bring our A game back in. Take personal responsibility!

"Let’s up our game again now!Level 5 is looming and nobody wants this. Let’s take personal responsibility everyone please. Limiting contact. Keeping distance. Washing hands. Wearing a mask.

"The fact is level 5 got us under control. From 1000 cases a day to zero. It was after this, between dinner parties at the golf club, to raves in the flats, to rebelling against it all, that shot us in the foot. Nobody wants level 5. Take responsibility and we move down levels!

"We must work hard to get this under control. Utilise all of the weapons at our disposal. Only most importantly this time, we must maintain them! Consistency is King. Limit contact. Keep distance. Wash hands. Wear a mask. No matter the level we are at. Consistency!

"Consistency will not only get us back down in levels, it will keep us there! Limit your contact. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Wear your mask. Stay committed to this and win!"

In the UK, local lockdowns continue to be put in place but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to avoid a second national lockdown.

The number of cases worldwide has now topped 35 million and the total number of deaths is well over one million.