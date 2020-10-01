Conor McGregor has been accused of ‘lying’ about a fight with Manny Pacquiao and reportedly forced to remove a mock-up poster which stated they were facing off in Saudi Arabia later this year.

The 32 year-old has been hinting at a number of possible opponents he could come out of retirement to face, including Diego Sanchez and Justin Poirier.

McGregor took this poster down shortly after posting it on social media - (Copyright Twitter: @BloodyFist2)

But he unveiled a poster of himself and Pacquiao on Wednesday appearing to show an official announcement of the fight, before quickly taking it down.

Ali Abdelaziz, manager of UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, responded on Twitter by insisting McGregor was told to remove the post by people from Saudi Arabia.

He said: "I was talking right now with my friend from Saudi Arabia and he told me Conor and his team got 3 hours to take this post down and guess what he did like a little b***h It was all fake zero Truth."

UFC president Dana White then weighed: "I don't know if you just saw, but the Saudis went after Conor," he told Barstool Sports.

"They basically said, it's a lie that fight is happening and you better take that down in the next 15 minutes or we're going to sue you.

"He took it down. You don't see the poster anymore about him and Manny."

McGregor has also put another poster on social media announcing that himself and Poirier are having a ‘martial art sparring match’ in Dublin on December 12.

The Irishman has not been seen in the octagon since beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds back in January.

He announced his retirement in June, but has repeatedly talked about various comeback fights ever since.