Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier appear to have agreed to face off in a ‘charity exhibition’ fight in Ireland in December.

McGregor, 32, retired from mixed martial arts in the summer but has been touting a comeback against a number of opponents including Manny Pacquiao and Diego Sanchez.

Poirier won his last UFC fight against Dan Hooker three months ago - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Meanwhile, Poirier fought in the UFC just three months ago, but was quick to take McGregor up on his offer on social media despite it not being affiliated with Dana White’s MMA company.

McGregor said: "Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC.

"I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a TV deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. "Strictly a charity 'exhibition'.

"December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family.

"McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!"

And US star Poirier responded within minutes agreeing to the bout, saying: "I'm in! Let's do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN."

To which McGregor added: "Excellent! We shall take it offline and progress the process from here. Good man Dustin!

"I respect your philanthropic efforts greatly, as well as how you conducted yourself post our first fight. You have my respect!"

McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of their UFC fight back in September 2014 as the Irishman continued his rise to superstardom.

But his inactivity has been an issue in recent years as he has fought in the octagon just twice since November 2016.