Arsenal and Liverpool will raise the curtain on the men’s new English domestic season in the Community Shield this Saturday, just four weeks after the Gunners won the FA Cup final.

It will be an opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s side to win a first Community Shield since 2006 when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Last season, the Reds were beaten on penalties by Manchester City after a 1-1 draw, a defeat they will be looking to avenge this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have won three of the last six Community Shields, most recently against Chelsea back in 2017.

Although often not considered to be a major trophy, the north London side will see this as an opportunity to build on their good form at the end of the last campaign and make a statement against last year’s runaway league winners.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Reiss Nelson scored the winner for Arsenal against Liverpool last month - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Saturday, August 29.

Where is it being played?

The match is taking place at Wembley Stadium shortly after the conclusion of the Women’s Community Shield between Chelsea and Manchester City.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 4pm on BT Sport 1.

Where can I stream it?

BT Sport subscribers will also be able to stream the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea via the BT Sport app and video player.