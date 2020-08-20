Baseball team Cincinnati Reds have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman after he used a homophobic slur on air.

Brennaman was heard saying ‘one of the f** capitals of the world’ about an unknown location after the Fox Sports Ohio feed of a Reds match returned from an advertising break.

Before being pulled off air he spoke to the camera and said: "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.

"I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds, I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am and it never has been. I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Brennaman has been a broadcaster for Major League Baseball for 16 years.

In a statement, Reds announced his suspension and added: "The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman.

"We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind."

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett also criticised the broadcaster for his comments.

“To the LGBTQ community, just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I'm sorry for what was said today.”

Brennaman is the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty who called Reds plays for 45 years before retiring last season.