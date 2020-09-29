Dereck Chisora believes he is the strongest fighter in the heavyweight division ahead of his clash with pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk on October 31.

The 36-year-old Brit is looking to spring a surprise on the undefeated Ukrainian, who won all the belts as a cruiserweight before moving up to the blue-riband division.

Usyk and Chisora will face off in a huge heavyweight clash next month - (Copyright Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

And while Chisora is going into the bout with nine defeats as a professional compared to Usyk’s spotless record, he remains supremely confident he can overcome the odds.

"I am not losing. I'm going all out, guns blazing," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not about how much I want it. You know, when you want something badly, what you will do for it. I'll go through this man. Whatever he has got, he'll need more to stop me.

"The way I will come for him will be unbelievable. I will go through him.

"I don't think, in the heavyweight game, there is anybody stronger than me right now. Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder? No, they aren't stronger than me.

"I'm stronger, crazier and I want it more."

Chisora has won three fights in a row since losing to Dillian Whyte by knockout in December 2018.

Neither man has fought yet in 2020 as they were initially due to take on one another in May before the coronavirus pandemic postponed the clash.

Usyk is currently the mandatory for Anthony Joshua’s WBO world title but will lose that position if he is beaten by Chisora.