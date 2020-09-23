Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager has warned Conor McGregor he would be ‘put in a wheelchair’ by rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

The Russian-born Swede caught the headlines once more at the weekend as he moved to 9-0 with a 17-second one-punch knockout of Gerald Meerschaert.

Chimaev has already made a name for himself in the UFC - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And manager Ali Abdelaziz has told Irish superstar McGregor, who is currently retired from fighting, that he should not think about stepping in the ring with Chimaev.

"Khamzat would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair, and he would drink from a straw for the rest of his life," he told TMZ Sports.

"I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter. Conor McGregor is mentally unstable. I wish him the best of luck.

"Khamzat would kill him. He would really kill him."

Chimaev, who has exchanged words with McGregor since Khabib beat The Notorious One in 2018, set a new UFC record earlier this year when he won two fights in just ten days, making it the quickest turnaround between wins in the company’s history.

And after his jaw-dropping KO on Saturday night, UFC president White believes he sees something different in the 26-year-old than anything that has come before.

"The guy is special. I’ve been in this game my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like him. He’s special, he’s different," he said.

"He wants to fight again, so I’ve never been in a position where I’m like, ‘Who’s next? How do we get him a fight? How do we get him over here? How do we do this? How do we do that?’

"It’s fun and I like it. I think when you’re a fight fan, a guy like this is the type of guy that you love to watch and follow and hate and whatever it might be.

"This guy is one of the most special fighters I’ve ever seen, if not the most special guy that I’ve ever come across.

"And he kept telling me leading up to this fight, ‘You think I’m a wrestler. Wait until you see my hands.’ Holy s**t, he wasn’t lying."