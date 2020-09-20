The biggest Premier League game of the season so far will see Chelsea host champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Frank Lampard’s newly-bolstered squad will be hoping to spring an upset on Jurgen Klopp’s side, who ran away with the title last season.

All eyes will be on the Chelsea signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as well as Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk after his mistake against Leeds on the opening day.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of a big dust-up between two title hopefuls.

Chelsea's new star striker Timo Werner is fit to face the champions on Sunday - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, September 20.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 4pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League after the conclusion of Newcastle v Brighton.

Where can I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.