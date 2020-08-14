Two of Europe’s biggest clubs will face off tonight for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

German champions Bayern Munich head into the match as the firm favourites after their impressive end to the season and superb 4-1 win over Chelsea in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Robert Lewandowski has 53 goals already this season and will be looking to add to that tally against a struggling Catalan side.

It is safe to say Barcelona will be relying largely on their talisman Lionel Messi as he seeks a fifth Champions League crown.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday, August 14.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 7pm on BT Sport 1.

Where can I stream it?

Team News

Sergio Busquets is available for selection again for Barcelona after serving his suspension, as is fellow midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Lionel Messi is expected to be in the Spanish side’s starting line-up despite having been on the end of a heavy challenge from Kalidou Koulibaly in their second leg against Napoli.

Bayern Munich are set to be without French defender Benjamin Pavard through injury, but Kingsley Coman is expected to be available again.