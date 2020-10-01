Champions League draw: What time is it? How can I watch? Who is in each pot?
Less than six weeks after Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2019-20 Champions League, the draw for the 2020-21 competition gets underway today.
Teams will find out who they are facing in the first round of fixtures on October 20-21 as they bid for European glory once more.
Here is everything you need to know about this season’s Champions League group stage draw.
What time is the draw and where is it taking place?
The Champions League draw will get underway at 4pm GMT at the RTS studios in Geneva. It was initially due to take place in Athens but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Switzerland has been chosen because Geneva is where UEFA’s headquarters are located.
How can I watch the draw?
You can watch the draw live on BT Sport 1, btsportcom and the BT Sport app from 3:45pm.
Fans will also be able to stream the draw via the UEFA website from 4pm and on YouTube from 3:45pm.
Which teams are already confirmed in the draw?
- Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla
- England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
- Italy: Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, Lazio
- Germany: Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach
- France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes
- Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Lokomotiv Moscow
- Portugal: Porto
- Belgium: Club Brugge
- Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
- Turkey: Istanbul Basaksehir
- Netherlands: Ajax
- Greece: Olympiakos
- Ukraine: Dynamo Kiev
- Hungary: Ferencvaros
Which teams are in each pot?
Pot 1: Bayern, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Porto.
Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax.
Pot 3: RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Dynamo Kiev, Olympiakos, Red Bull Salzburg, Krasnodar
Pot 4: Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Rennes, Ferencvaros, Midtjylland, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge