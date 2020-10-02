Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Arsenal to host holders Manchester City as Everton welcome Manchester United
Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will travel to Arsenal in the eye-catching tie of the quarter-final draw, pitching master against pupil as Pep Guardiola faces former assistant Mikel Arteta.
Guardiola’s side have lifted the trophy for the last three consecutive seasons and are unbeaten in the competition since losing in the fourth round in October 2016.
Elsewhere in the draw, Everton will host Manchester United at Goodison Park in the other all-Premier League encounter.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side go to Stoke City, who are one of two Championship sides left in the draw.
And fellow second tier outfit Brentford welcome Newcastle United in what is the The Bees’ first ever Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Check out the full draw below.
Quarter-final draw:
- Stoke City v Tottenham
- Brentford v Newcastle United
- Arsenal v Manchester City
- Everton v Manchester United
All four ties will be played the week beginning December 21, 2020 before the competition returns in the new year with the semi-finals.