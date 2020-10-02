Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Arsenal to host holders Manchester City as Everton welcome Manchester United

Manchester City face a tough trip to Arsenal in the last eight
Manchester City face a tough trip to Arsenal in the last eight - (Copyright PA)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
10:50am, Fri 02 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will travel to Arsenal in the eye-catching tie of the quarter-final draw, pitching master against pupil as Pep Guardiola faces former assistant Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola’s side have lifted the trophy for the last three consecutive seasons and are unbeaten in the competition since losing in the fourth round in October 2016.

Elsewhere in the draw, Everton will host Manchester United at Goodison Park in the other all-Premier League encounter.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side go to Stoke City, who are one of two Championship sides left in the draw.

And fellow second tier outfit Brentford welcome Newcastle United in what is the The Bees’ first ever Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Check out the full draw below.

Stoke are one of two Championship sides left in the draw - (Copyright PA)

Quarter-final draw:

  • Stoke City v Tottenham
  • Brentford v Newcastle United
  • Arsenal v Manchester City
  • Everton v Manchester United

All four ties will be played the week beginning December 21, 2020 before the competition returns in the new year with the semi-finals.

Sign up to our newsletter

Football

Carabao Cup

Manchester City

Arsenal

Everton

Manchester United

Tottenham

Newcastle United

Brentford

Stoke

US