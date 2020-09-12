Simon Yates produced a superb solo victory on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico to take the overall lead of the race from Canadian Michael Woods.

Fellow Brit Geraint Thomas was the next rider to cross the line 35 seconds down on Yates, climbing to third in the general classification behind Poland’s Rafal Majka.

Tour de France winner Thomas was dropped by Yates on the final climb - (Copyright PA Images)

Another Brit, James Knox, is also impressing as he finished sixth on the stage and is now just one minute and 21 seconds off Yates.

Yesterday’s race leader Woods lost a huge amount of time on the Sassotetto climb as he slips to eighth, one second behind Knox.

As reported by Cycling News, Yates told reporters after the finish: "A really good day. A lot of good work from the team. I knew I had good legs from yesterday already so today was a big opportunity to take the jersey, to take some time because with the TT on the last day I need a buffer.

"It was already a fast pace first by EF and then also Astana. Rafał Majka attacked to really start the show. I saw an opportunity and really took it. I saw straight away that I got a gap and then it was just full gas.

"We have to defend. It's always difficult to defend the jersey. Then of course the time trial is not my strongest point, so we'll see. But we'll enjoy this today and then go from there."

There are now two stages which Yates will be expected to retain his lead in the overall classification before the individual time trial on Monday.

Thomas is widely considered to be a better time trialist than Yates, but the course is only 10km long, so the Mitchelton-Scott rider will hope he can hold off the Welshman on the final day.