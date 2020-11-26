YouTube boxer Jake Paul insists he could beat Conor McGregor
YouTuber Jake Paul has called out two-weight UFC world champion Conor McGregor for a boxing fight.
Paul, 23, is set to have his second professional boxing bout this weekend on the undercard of Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr as he looks to build on his debut victory over fellow internet star Ali Eson Gib.
And while many anticipate the American is building towards another all-YouTube clash with KSI, he has now claimed he will face Irishman McGregor at some stage in the future.
"These MMA guys go to practice every day and have to spend their whole day on one thing - elbows, knees, grappling, take downs so there's a lot they have to work on," he told Joe Weller on BT Sport.
"But I've been going into the gym for the past three years and all I've been focusing on is boxing, so come over into my arena and you're going to get your a** beat.
"Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor will happen. People think that's crazy and Jake's going to get his a** kicked but we'll see."
Paul’s fight this weekend comes against American basketball player Nate Robinson.
Meanwhile, McGregor will return to the octagon for the first time in nearly 12 months when he rematches Dustin Poirier on January 23.
Paul’s brother Logan, who was beaten by KSI on his professional debut last year, has been trying to land a fight with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.