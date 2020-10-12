Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr has revealed the extent of the horrific injuries he sustained after a high-speed car crash a year ago.

The 30-year-old, who is one of the biggest stars in American boxing, flipped his Ferrari while over the alcohol limit and was hospitalised as a result.

Spence was lucky to survive his shocking car crash - (Copyright Instagram: @errolspencejr)

Now, for the first time since the incident, the unified welterweight champion has shown pictures of his injuries.

Alongside these and a photo of his wrecked car, he said: "A Year today...I don’t know how or why I got saved but thank God.

"The thought of leaving my lil girls & them growing up without me still f*** with me but I’m triple blessed & must be here for a reason... 😏🤞🏾."

After leaving hospital, the American was charged with a DWI - driving while intoxicated.

It was also alleged he was not wearing a seatbelt art the time of the crash.

Spence will fight for the first time since, when he takes on Danny Garcia in Arlington on December 5.

The Texas-based boxer has not stepped in the ring since beating Shawn Porter by split decision in September 2019.

Speaking about his upcoming fight, Spence said: "It means even more because I'm going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia.

"I know people are looking out to see if I've lost a step or won't be at my best, but I'm 100 per cent focused and everything is on point in training camp.

"I just can't wait to go out there and put on a show."