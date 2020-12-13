Tyson Fury has confirmed he wants the Anthony Joshua fight next and insists he will knock out his heavyweight rival inside three rounds.

Joshua impressed at Wembley Arena on Saturday night as he made the first defence of his world titles since reclaiming the belts 12 months ago with a ninth round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev.

In his post-fight interview AJ refused to engage in talk of Fury and instead called for the fans to make the decision for him, to which they responded loudly for a fight with The Gypsy King.

Immediately, Fury posted a video on social media responding to Joshua.

He said: "There you go everyone, Anthony Joshua just s*** himself on live television.

"He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a** in the hedge. I want the fight, I want the fight next, I will knock him out inside three rounds.

"He's a big bum dosser, can't wait to knock him out."

Joshua and Fury reached a ‘financial agreement’ earlier this year for a two-fight deal in 2021.

And although details such as the venue and date still need to be sorted, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is confident a deal can be done.

He said: "We will be friendly, we will be nice and we know what we have to do. Starting from tomorrow let’s make this Tyson Fury fight happen.

"It is the only fight to make in boxing, it is the biggest fight in boxing and the biggest fight in British boxing. I know he (Joshua) wants it."