Watch Kubrat Pulev challenge Anthony Joshua to arm wrestle in backstage clip
Kubrat Pulev challenged Anthony Joshua to an arm wrestle at the weigh-in of their heavyweight showdown tonight.
Unseen footage released by Matchroom Boxing shows Joshua asking Pulev whether his shoulder is OK ahead of their clash, to which the Bulgarian responds by offering him out for an arm wrestle.
The altercation came just moments after the pair traded aggressive words when they came face to face for the last time before fight night at Wembley Arena.
Joshua tipped the scales at 240 ¾ pounds, four pounds heavier than he was for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr 12 months ago.
By contrast, Pulev came in nine pounds lighter than he was for his last fight as he looks to produce a major upset in London.
If Joshua is to beat Pulev, it is likely he will face Tyson Fury next year in a fight which could be for all four heavyweight belts.
It would mean an undisputed heavyweight champion is crowned for the first time since Lennox Lewis more than 20 years ago.
Fury confirmed earlier this week that he will not be attending the Joshua-Pulev fight, despite calls from promoter Eddie Hearn for The Gypsy King to make an appearance.
UK fight fans can watch Joshua-Pulev tonight for £24.95 on Sky Sports Box Office, while those outside of Britain will be able to purchase it for £1.99 through streaming platform DAZN.