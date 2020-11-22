Watch heavyweight Fabio Wardley produce stunning one-punch knockout in statement victory
Heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley moved to 10-0 as a professional with a highlight-reel knockout of Richard Lartey at Wembley Arena.
The 25 year-old, who is managed by fellow heavyweight Dillian Whyte, wasted no time in demolishing his Ghanaian opponent as he scored a second round KO on Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing show.
Lartey is well known to the British public as he was stopped in four rounds by Daniel Dubois and then beaten on points by Nathan Gorman.
But Wardley made a statement by stopping him quicker than either of his British rivals and now plans to move to bigger and better things in 2021.
Speaking after his win, the Ipswich heavyweight said: "I think that knockout there answered a few questions about if I have single-punch power, if I can hang with those really big boys and that I can.
"I know a lot of my stoppages in the past have been combinations put together, but I proved just there once I sit down and put a big shot in I can get you out all the same."