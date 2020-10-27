Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is ‘already in Anthony Joshua’s head’, according to the Ukrainian’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Usyk, who is the mandatory challenger to Joshua’s WBO title, will fight in his first major heavyweight contest this weekend when he takes on Britain’s Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena.

The Ukrainian has not fought for 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And while the 33-year-old is expected to beat Chisora, Krassyuk insists Joshua will be wary of him irrespective of his performance.

"Usyk is already in AJ's head," he told Sky Sports.

"Their fight will happen anyway, this is just a matter of time. There is no difference how big Usyk's win is - AJ knows that this guy is a real threat for him."

Usyk dominated the cruiserweight division and recorded his last win at the 200-pound weight class back in November 2018 when he knocked out Tony Bellew at The 02.

But many have questioned whether Usyk will be able to carry that power up to heavyweight against some of the biggest guys in the sport.

However, Krassyuk believes if Chisora fights a certain type of way then he could be in danger of being flattened by Usyk.

"The KO does not depend much on Usyk but on Chisora," he added.

"If Derek is in good shape and condition, if he will be ready to be moving for the whole distance, if his stamina will be sufficient to stay focused without losing concentration, then a KO is not likely to happen. But once Derek decides to [take a risk] he will be immediately floored.

"I expect that Usyk's plan will be very similar to his previous bouts. He will start slow using his jab to learn his opponent's intentions. In two or three rounds Usyk will add some artillery and will start to gradually destroy Chisora.

"Usyk's mindset is to prove his affiliation to heavyweights. He has finished sparring and patiently waits for the day of the fight."

You can watch Usyk face Chisora on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night for £19.95.