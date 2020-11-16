Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has announced he will be coming out of retirement to appear at a show in Tokyo on February 28.

The 43-year-old, who has not fought since boxing Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in Japan at the end of 2018, has not revealed what his return to the ring will entail next year, but it is confirmed that he will feature on the MEGA 2021 show at the Tokyo Dome, an MMA event.

Mayweather has not fought since taking part in an exhibition two years ago (SIPA USA/PA Images)

Speaking on Twitter, talkSPORT’s boxing editor Michael Benson said: "Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a fight at Tokyo Dome on Feb 28th.

"Details scarce, but Floyd called into a presser to announce he would compete on same show as new MMA event 'MEGA 2021'.

"Previously beat Tenshin Nasukawa in a 2018 exhibition at a RIZIN event."

No one from Mayweather’s team has said whether the American will be stepping into the boxing ring or turning his hand to the octagon for the first time in his career.

Putting exhibition bouts to one side, Mayweather has not fought professionally since he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017.

And before that, his last fight against an established boxer came against Andre Berto in September 2015, four months after he schooled Manny Pacquiao in the biggest pay-per-view of all-time.

Speaking about his return next year, Mayweather said: "Tokyo, Japan. I am coming back in 2021.

"I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021 but me, myself, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome.

"Trust line, I want to say thank you for treating me good and treating my team good. Japan, I am on my way."