Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder has reportedly been abandoned after the American’s contractual right to a third bout expired.

Fury won the WBC Heavyweight Title in Las Vegas back in February after dropping Wilder twice and eventually stopping him in the seventh round when The Bronze Bomber’s corner threw the towel in.

Joshua and Fury have agreed a deal 'in principle' for a huge undisputed heavyweight clash - (Copyright Twitter: @boxing365dotcom)

The result put to bed the controversy of their first fight in December 2018 when many believed Fury won but the judges gave it a draw.

In the contract of their second fight, Wilder was given the right to a rematch if he was to lose his heavyweight championship.

And that third bout looked set to take place in July but was then postponed to December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, as the virus continues to prohibit crowds from attending live events across the world, the fight has been called off altogether as the rematch clause in the contract is no longer in date, according to The Sun.

This makes way for a mega-fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua very likely for the early part of next year.

Joshua, who is scheduled to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December, has reached a ‘financial agreement’ with Fury for two fights in 2021.

So, providing AJ comes through his Bulgarian opponent at the end of the year, the two British world heavyweight champions seem to be on a collision course to face one another.

Fury has even spoken before the Wilder fight was reportedly off about taking on Joshua at the end of 2020.

He said: "Tell AJ to grow a pair and step up to fight in December. If Wilder doesn’t happen then let’s get the AJ fight in December.

"If Wilder doesn’t happen in December then I will step in and smash Anthony Joshua into next week. Joshua is not man enough for me. Have you ever seen a knife go through butter before?

"I knock AJ out in three rounds. How would he get out the way of me? Is he fleet footed enough to get away from me? I would cut him down in two, it is not about tactics, it is about balls, guts and determination and I have those in abundance.

"Once this fight gets made I will show you what to do with a bodybuilder like that, you cut him in two. He jacked against Ruiz and he will do it again, once you have quit once you will quit again."

Fury has won 30 of his 31 fights as a professional, with the only blemish on his record coming in his draw with Wilder in 2018.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist Joshua has won 23 of his 24 bouts but unlike Fury has lost as a pro when he was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in June of last year.