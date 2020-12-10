Tyson Fury rejects Eddie Hearn’s invite to Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev
(Twitter) Tyson Fury has revealed he will not be ringside for Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev this weekend.
Fury and Joshua are on a collision course towards an undisputed clash next year, providing AJ can come through his Bulgarian mandatory challenger in London on Saturday night.
But while The Gypsy King was offered to witness the Wembley Arena bout in person, he has declined the invitation from promoter Eddie Hearn.
"This is Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King," he said addressing his social media followers in a video.
"Just a quick one guys, I will not be attending any boxing this weekend. For all the rumours this weekend that I'll be attending some boxing, I will not be.
"Don't expect fireworks, don't expect any action from the Gypsy King because I'll be grafting, I'll be working as usual, always staying fit and ready.
"Good night and god bless."
A crowd of 1,000 will be allowed in to watch Joshua-Pulev this weekend, the first major British boxing show to welcome fans back since the coronavirus pandemic.
