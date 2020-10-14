Tyson Fury turned down fighting Deontay Wilder in January or February next year because he wants to return before the end of 2020, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Gypsy King has been waiting for months to face Wilder for a third time after their controversial draw in December 2018 and Fury’s comprehensive victory earlier this year.

Fury destroyed Wilder inside seven rounds back in February - (Copyright PA)

But when he heard from the American’s team that they wanted the bout to be pushed back to 2021, the Brit decided enough was enough, reports The Sun.

"We lost December 19, the networks suggested the end of January or the end of February," said Arum.

"They gave us two dates. And Fury said, ‘No. I wanna fight this year. And then I’m going on and fighting Joshua’.

"And under his contract, he had every right to do that. There’s not even a question.

"He didn’t even have to wait until December 19, which was the original date, because the contract ran out in October."

Fury is now expected to face an opponent of his choosing in the UK on December 5, the first time he will fight in Britain since August 2018.

He is then hoping he will be able to take on Anthony Joshua in an undisputed clash in the first part of 2021.

Meanwhile, Joshua is also set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 months when he takes on Kubrat Pulev in London on December 12.