Tyson Fury labels Anthony Joshua his ‘easiest’ opponent as he claims British rival is ‘tailor-made’ for him
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has slammed rival Anthony Joshua by describing him as the ‘easiest’ opponent he could face.
Fury is currently waiting to see whether Joshua comes through his fight against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, with a victory for the Brit likely setting up a clash with The Gypsy King in the first half of next year.
But while many are tipping the Fury-Joshua dust-up as the best fight that can be made in the heavyweight division, the lineal champion does not believe it would be a difficult one to call.
"The easiest opponent I think would be Anthony Joshua just because he’s tailor-made for me," Fury told the Wow Hydrate YouTube channel.
"If ever I could build a perfect opponent I’d be building him."
Fury still boasts an unbeaten professional record of 30-0-1, with his only blemish coming in a controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in December 2018.
He then went on to stop Wilder in seven rounds back in February to claim the WBC title.
The American is trying to force a trilogy bout with Fury through a legal dispute, which is currently going through mediation.
But if Fury is not legally forced to face Wilder for a third time then the clash against Joshua for all four belts is expected to take place before the summer of 2021.