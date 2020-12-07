Tyson Fury ridicules Anthony Joshua over management offer
Tyson Fury has hit back at heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua’s suggestion he should sign up with the same management company.
Joshua labelled Fury a ‘superstar in the making’ during an interview with The Mail, but insisted he should align himself with his team, Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management.
The Gypsy King responded: "Has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous.
"I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in, u keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock."
Joshua defends his three versions of the world heavyweight title at Wembley Arena this Saturday night against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.
If he wins, it is likely he will face WBC champion Fury in an undisputed clash in the first half of next year.
The winner of Fury-Joshua would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Britain’s Lennox Lewis more than 20 years ago.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said Fury could be ringside for his fight with Pulev this weekend.
It is AJ’s first bout since he regained the world heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2019.