Tony Bellew has described Oleksandr Usyk as the ‘perfect’ fighter but believes Dereck Chisora’s style will disrupt him when they clash in London on Saturday night.

Bellew fought Usyk back in November 2018 and the Ukrainian stopped him in the eighth round after an impressive early showing from the Brit.

Bellew believes Chisora will give Usyk a number of problems that he did not bring - (Copyright PA)

And the Liverpudlian is taking nothing away from Usyk ahead of his fight this weekend, a man he describes as far and away the best he has shared the ring with and one he could not keep up with for 12 rounds.

"Usyk is perfect. He does everything great," he told Sky Sports.

"I got emotionally involved, as always, nothing new there. But I was able to bring him towards me and counter-punch him really well at times, which nobody expected.

"Everyone just expected me to go hunting for him, trading and swinging. But I didn't. I boxed him.

"Making him miss and drawing him to you is a good thing to do. But eventually it caught up with me. I was absolutely exhausted by the end of round seven."

Former cruiserweight world champion Bellew has been close friends with Chisora throughout his career, but is not sugar-coating the huge uphill task he faces if he is to overcome Usyk.

However, he also believes as the Ukrainian prepares for his first test as a heavyweight that Chisora will pose questions Usyk has never had to answer before.

Usyk and Chisora will square off at Wembley Arena on Saturday night - (Copyright Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

He added: "But it will be completely different against Chisora (to my fight) because Usyk is against a man who absorbs everything. Chisora can bring the heat in a different way than I did.

"What Usyk does fantastically well? That front foot pressure put me under pressure all the time. I always felt like I had to do something. But that won't matter against Chisora.

"Chisora won't care where Usyk's front foot is."

