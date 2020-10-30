Roy Jones Jr has slammed the WBC’s decision to reduce his fight with Mike Tyson to two-minute rounds, controversially using the argument that they are ‘not women’.

Jones, 51, and Tyson, 54, are scheduled to meet in the ring on November 28 in California in an exhibition-style clash.

The two legendary boxers are due to clash at the end of November - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

But the WBC have now ruled the two former professional boxers will only be able to compete in 120-second rounds, the same as women’s world title fights.

This was a decision that did not go down well with Jones, who is fighting for the first time since 2018.

"I'm not happy at all, that's for women," he said after being asked about the rule change.

"Why would I want two minute rounds? We're not women, we're two of the best to ever do it.

"Why cut it to two minutes, it doesn't do anything for him or for me; it cheats the fans who are excited. It was advantageous for everybody to keep it to three minutes."

Tyson, who has not fought since 2005, responded a little more diplomatically, adding: "I'm sure they had their reasons but the women fight two minutes.

"But this is bigger than me, it's not all about me, so who am I to talk. I'm just happy that we're doing it."

As well as the reduced time for rounds, both fighters will also be wearing 12 ounce gloves rather than the 10oz gloves that are normally used.

For UK fans, the fight will be available on BT Sport Box Office, with the price yet to be released.

For those watching in the US, you will be able to stream the fight on Fite.tv and TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99.