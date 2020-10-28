Streaming service DAZN announces UK launch in December as ‘Netflix of sport' kicks off with Garcia v Campbell
Sports streaming service DAZN will launch in the UK in December with Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell’s fight against American prospect Ryan Garcia.
The subscription package will be available for British and all other customers in the newly-announced territories at £1.99 per month, significantly less than the $19.99 price point that Americans are having to pay.
The foray into the UK market comes as DAZN, who have been dubbed the ‘Netflix of sport’, prepare to launch in more than 200 territories across the globe.
Executive vice-president Joseph Markowski said: "From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016.
"We’re looking forward to introducing the DAZN platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights."
As well as Garcia-Campbell, DAZN will also be offering Anthony Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev on December 12 in all countries apart from the UK & Ireland.
This is because Joshua is currently under contract with Sky Sports as the exclusive British broadcaster for all his fights.
Promotional companies Matchroom Boxing - led by Eddie Hearn - and Golden Boy - led by Oscar de la Hoya, both have a number of their stable currently on US shows broadcast by DAZN.
Some of the most recognisable of those include middleweights Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.
However, Canelo has recently filed a lawsuit against the broadcaster over what he believes is a breach of the £280 million contract he signed in 2018, which comprised of 11 fights.