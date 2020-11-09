Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is set to return to the ring for the first time in more than a year when he takes on American Caleb Plant on December 19.

The 30 year-old, who was recently released from his contract with Golden Boy Promotions after a financial dispute led to a lawsuit being filed, has not boxed since knocking out light-heavyweight Sergey Kovalev in November 2019.

Plant still has a perfect professional record after 20 fights (SIPA USA/PA Images)

But now, after spending much of 2020 fighting battles outside of the ring, the pound-for-pound star finally looks to be stepping back between the ropes.

As tweeted by The Athletic reporter Mike Coppinger: "SOURCES: Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will begin negotiations toward a potential Dec. 19 super middleweight title fight on PPV once Canelo’s separation agreement is finalized.

"Both fighters want it, and if a deal is completed, it could happen in Texas where fans are welcome."

And on Sunday, Canelo told BoxAzteca7: "I don't care if it's December 19th or Christmas. What I want is to fight this year."

Canelo was originally scheduled to fight Britain’s undefeated WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in May, before the coronavirus pandemic led to it breaking down.

Now he takes on another undefeated fighter, although it is safe to say Plant has not faced anyone close to the calibre of Alvarez in his 20 fights so far since turning pro.

Canelo boasts a pro record of 53 wins, one loss and two draws, but has not been beaten since Floyd Mayweather outclassed him seven years ago.

Since then, the Mexican has become a four-weight world champion and is widely considered to be one of the biggest stars in the sport alongside the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.