Roy Jones Jr has hit back at Floyd Mayweather after he attacked boxing for having ‘too many belts’.

Mayweather won world titles in five different weight classes during his illustrious career - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Meanwhile Jones, 51, is fighting Mike Tyson, 54, in an exhibition bout on November 28 in a fight which has been given its own title - the WBC Frontline Battle belt.

So, when asked about Mayweather’s comments, Jones appeared to take offence to them.

"First, I don't care what other people say. I do what I do, it's my business," he told MMA Fighting..

"It has nothing to do with him. So he better stay on the line and do his business, let me do my business.

"I got all the possible belts in my class when I was active. Mike Tyson did the same thing. We are people from the past.

"We want all the belts. I don't care what kind of belts. still active, I definitely want it. So when you want me to appear right now, of course you put your belt on for this fight. I'm sorry, but it's like drugs.

"I can not say no. You offer the title race, it means you have succeeded in attracting my attention. It may not matter to someone like him, but it means a lot to me."

Tyson then backed his upcoming opponent by adding: "He's said everything. Belts are like drugs."

In order to watch Tyson v Jones, American fans will have to pay a pay-per-view price of $49.99.

Meanwhile, it has not yet been confirmed how much the fight will set back UK customers.