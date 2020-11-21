Promoter Eddie Hearn has launched an attack on the Government after boxing was not included in the list of sports set to receive emergency funding.

The 11 sports which were listed in the new £300 milion bailout plan included horse racing and rugby.

But Hearn, who has guided a number of professional fighters from their debut to world titles, most notably unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, does not understand why boxing is not eligible to receive the funding.

Hearn Joshua as an example of what boxing can do for young people (PA)

"It's so disgusting that the government are not supporting grassroots boxing," he said at the launch of The National Lottery and ITV's Miss Out to Help Out project which is calling on people to stop watching TV and help out their communities instead.

"A huge amount of money is going into rugby and horse racing, yet nothing into a sport that's saving people's lives and that's because they're so far removed from those communities.

"They have no idea what boxing does in the community. They've never been to an ABC boxing club. You would only have to walk in to one to see the kind of kids who are in there. It's keeping kids off the street, it's keeping them physically in shape, mentally focused, it's keeping them driven.

"Yet you want to put money into horse racing. These kids aren't going to gravitate towards horse racing or rugby. There's too many barriers to entry. You can walk into a boxing club around the corner in your community and change your life.

"Go and talk to Anthony Joshua about what boxing did for him and where he'd be without boxing - in prison, dead, anything.

"They can help so many community clubs survive."

Rugby union has been granted the most money of any sport in the package announced by Sports Minister Niger Huddleston earlier this week as they will pick up a £135m of the £300m allocated.

Meanwhile, horse racing will be given £40m.